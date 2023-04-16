Cone dismayed as Ginebra allows TNT to set finals record in ‘embarrassing’ loss

Barangay Ginebra misses out on a 3-1 lead in the PBA Governors' Cup finals as TNT waxes hot in Game 4 with a record 21 three-pointers

MANILA, Philippines – Disappointing and embarrassing.

Those were the two words a dismayed Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone used to describe their 116-104 loss to TNT in Game 4 of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals on Sunday, April 16.

Given a dose of their own medicine after sinking 18 three-pointers in their Game 3 win, the Gin Kings allowed the Tropang Giga to bury a finals record 21 triples in the blowout that tied the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

“We just played badly today. We didn’t start the game well. We didn’t defend. We didn’t rebound,” Cone told reporters in a brief post-game interview.

“It was quite disappointing and in many levels embarrassing.”

Ginebra kept it relatively close at the end of the opening quarter as it trailed 23-29 before TNT pulled away behind its torrid shooting and erected a 59-41 halftime lead.

The Tropang Giga shot 12-of-20 from beyond the arc in the first half as they eclipsed their three-point output of 11 treys in Game 3 within just two quarters.

Shooting has been the name of the game in the finals, with the team that catches fire from deep always emerging the winner in each of the first four games.

The Gin Kings drained 15 triples in Game 1 for a 1-0 lead before TNT equalized with 15 three-pointers in Game 2.

Although Ginebra also shot well from long distance in Game 4 with 15 treys, the Tropang Giga were simply too hot to handle.

“We hit threes too. But we didn’t defend,” said Cone.

As frustrating as the missed chance to gain a 3-1 series lead may be, Cone is already looking ahead to Game 5 on Wednesday, April 19, at the Araneta Coliseum.

“It’s a series, we’re tied, now it becomes a best-of-three,” he said. – Rappler.com