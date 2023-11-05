No communication: TNT, Mikey Williams in contract standoff

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STAR GUARD. Mikey Williams in action for the TNT Tropang Giga in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

TNT interim coach Jojo Lastimosa says there is no communication between the Tropang Giga and Mikey Williams as they open the 48th season without the star guard

MANILA, Philippines – Don’t expect Mikey Williams to be back donning the TNT colors anytime soon.

Interim coach Jojo Lastimosa said there is no communication between the Tropang Giga and Williams as they opened the PBA Commissioner’s Cup without the star guard, absorbing a 110-102 loss to Magnolia on Sunday, November 5.

Lastimosa said the Tropang Giga reached out to Williams amid their reported contract dispute, but the former scoring champion has not been responsive.

“Nothing. I’m going to tell you if there is a response from him,” said Lastimosa.

Williams got named to the Second Mythical Team on Sunday after a steady season that saw him average 18.4 points on top of 4.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds – a run highlighted by a 38-point explosion in Game 6 of the Governors’ Cup finals last season as TNT dethroned Barangay Ginebra by way of a 97-93 win in April.

The Tropang Giga missed Williams’ offensive production against the Hotshots in the season-opener, especially as they deal with the absence of top gunner Roger Pogoy, who is sidelined with a rare heart condition.

“With Mikey and Roger out, we know that we have to look for those points somewhere else,” said Lastimosa. “For us to win, everybody has to contribute.”

Also the concurrent team manager, Lastimosa said original TNT head coach Chot Reyes is taking care of Williams’ situation.

Reyes currently serves as consultant for the Tropang Giga after coaching Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup.

“We switched roles for the meantime. I don’t want to be bothered anymore, I said. I have too much on my plate. I’m still the team manager but I’m not complaining,” said Lastimosa.

“I’ll just ride this out as long as I can and hoping for Chot to come back refreshed.”

Aside from the Commissioner’s Cup, TNT is also busy with its campaign in the East Asia Super League, where it is winless in two games after back-to-back losses to Japan B. League powerhouse Chiba Jets. – Rappler.com