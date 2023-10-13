TNT star Roger Pogoy out due to rare heart condition

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ATTACK. Roger Pogoy in action for Gilas Pilipinas against China in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Roger Pogoy is expected to sit out the PBA's season-opening Commissioner's Cup after being diagnosed with myocarditis

MANILA, Philippines – TNT star guard Roger Pogoy will miss significant time away from the PBA.

Pogoy is expected to sit out the season-opening Commissioner’s Cup that tips off on November 15 after being diagnosed with myocarditis, which is the inflammation of heart muscles.

According to the American Heart Association, myocarditis can weaken the heart and cause its ability to pump blood to decline.

“Doctor said three to six months,” said Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa when asked how long Pogoy will be sidelined. “This depends on how his body heals.”

Pogoy last saw action for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup, where he averaged 6 points and 1.2 rebounds in five games.

He was part of the original 12-man lineup for the Asian Games, but he needed to withdraw from the team due to his health condition.

The Philippines went on to capture its first men’s basketball crown in the Asian Games since 1962 despite losing Pogoy and four other players, whose inclusion got thumbed down by the organizing committee.

Pogoy also missed action as TNT fell prey to Japan B. League club Chiba Jets in its opener in the East Asia Super League.

“We will have lesser firepower but we will do what we have to do,” said Lastimosa.

Considered one of the best two-way players in the PBA, Pogoy enjoyed a stellar individual campaign last season, averaging 18.3 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.3 steals in 55 games across three conferences.

He put up 17.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals to help the Tropang Giga rule the Governors’ Cup, although he missed the last three games of the finals against Barangay Ginebra due to a finger injury.

A six-year veteran, Pogoy won Rookie of the Year in 2017, made the Mythical Second Team in 2019, and earned four All-Star selections. – Rappler.com