Nothing against guest teams, Guiao hopes PBA evens terms for local clubs

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao sees no problem with the PBA bringing in guest teams like Bay Area, but asked the league to thoroughly think through regulations that put local clubs at a disadvantage.

Guiao admitted the Elasto Painters were caught by surprise after the Dragons’ import switch from Myles Powell to Andrew Nicholson as they crashed out of the quarterfinals following a 126-96 defeat on Friday, December 9.

He said they were almost done practicing a day prior before they were informed that the foreign squad relegated Powell to the injured/reserve list and activated Nicholson for the quarterfinals.

“I guess we should put more thought to it. I’m not opposed to having guest teams and experience new challenges, but we should not subject ourselves to being put in a disadvantageous position,” said the outspoken mentor.

“I’m okay with having guest teams. We learn from other coaches and other teams. We also learn about other systems, so I’m okay with that. But it needs to be on even terms.”

Together with Bay Area since the start of the conference, Nicholson showed no rust despite being out for an entire month since he last suited up for the Dragons as he set the tone in the rout, scoring 23 of his 32 points in the first half.

Guiao said while local teams have to play all-Filipino when their imports get hurt or test positive for the coronavirus, Bay Area can easily plug in either Powell or Nicholson without having to worry about chemistry and adjustment.

Rain or Shine competed import-less once when Steve Taylor Jr. entered health and safety protocols, losing to a TNT side that failed to reach the playoffs.

“If we were following the same rule, maybe we could have had a break of them playing without an import,” said Guiao.

“Or if they’re allowing two imports, then maybe, if we lost our import because of injury or a positive result, we could have put in [another] import that time. Maybe, we would have a different placing and we would not face [Bay Area].

The only coach to speak on the matter, Guiao added the PBA should have protected its teams, especially with the way the Dragons ran roughshod over the competition.

Out of its 11 wins so far, Bay Area won by at least 25 points in five games, including a 54-point thrashing of Terrafirma that is tied at second in the list for most lopsided triumphs in PBA history.

“I’m sure the other teams have apprehensions as well, but maybe, they’re not as vocal as I am. It seems like I’m being the voice of other teams and maybe other fans,” Guiao said.

The Elasto Painters’ exit aside, Guiao is pleased with how the team improved as Rain or Shine returned to the playoffs in his first conference back at the helm.

“We’re looking forward to the next conference because we’ve had more time, I’ve had more experience with the new guys, the guys we have now.” – Rappler.com