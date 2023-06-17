Finnegan bags vault bronze in Asian Gymnastics Championships; Yulo lands 4th in rings

GRACE. Aleah Finnegan in action for the Philippines during the 2023 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore.

Aleah Finnegan earns her first medal in the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships, while Carlos Yulo misses out on the podium in the rings

MANILA, Philippines – Aleah Finnegan clinched the women’s vault bronze in the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore on Saturday, June 17, while Carlos Yulo fell short of another podium finish.

Finnegan averaged 13.483 points off her 13.866 and 13.1 vaults as she ranked third in the apparatus where Korea’s Yeo Seo-jeong – the top qualifier and an Olympic bronze medalist in the event – ruled with 14.317 points.

Earning second place in the vault qualification two days ago, Finnegan got leapfrogged by Kazakhstan’s Oksana Chusovitina, who nailed silver after averaging 13.517 points.

It was the first medal in the Asian championships for Finnegan, who earlier qualified for the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium in September following her seventh-place finish in the individual all-around.

Yulo, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on what would have been his third medal in Singapore as he wound up at fourth in the men’s still rings final.

Fresh from a successful title defense in the floor exercise earlier on Saturday, Yulo failed to replicate his solid showing in the rings qualification that saw him rank second with 14.3 points and scored 14.033 points in the final.

China’s Lan Xingyu captured the rings gold with 15.2 points, while Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Khanh Phong (14.366) and Hong Kong’s Ng Kiu Chung (14.1) copped the silver and bronze, respectively.

Yulo – who bagged the individual all-around silver – still remained on track of repeating his three-gold haul in Doha, Qatar last year as he looks to retain his titles in the men’s parallel bars and vault on Sunday.

He will participate in the men’s horizontal bar final on Sunday as well.

Finnegan will also see action on Sunday to vie in the finals of the women’s balance beam and floor exercise, where she will compete with compatriot Emma Malabuyo. – Rappler.com