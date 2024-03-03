‘One of my dreams’: Carlo Biado bags elusive world 10-ball crown

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Carlo Biado checks off one more title on his wish list as the Filipino billiards standout captures the world 10-ball championship

MANILA, Philippines — Carlo Biado ticked off another item from his bucket list after securing the 2024 WPA Predator World 10-Ball Championship at the Rio All Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 2 (Sunday, March 3, Manila time).

Nicknamed the “Black Tiger,” Biado knocked out Japan’s Naoyuki Oi in the finals, 3-1, in sets to secure his first 10-ball world title after falling short in the 2015 edition.

Aside from bagging the US $75,000 (P4.2 million) prize, Biado added the crown to his stellar collection that also includes the 2017 world 9-ball championship and the 2021 US Open crown.

He, along with Rubilen Amit and Johann Chua, also won the WPA World Mixed Teams 10-Ball Championship in Austria in 2022.

Biado said in his personal YouTube account right after his semifinal win that clinching the elusive 10-ball title is one of his targets.

“[This] is one of my dreams, the world 10-ball (championship), I’ve been trying for a long time to win this,” said Biado, adding that the world 8-ball crown is also on his wish list.

Biado took the first game, 4-1, before Oi clapped back with a 4-3 decision to tie the contest at 1-all.

The lone Filipino out of 64 participants went ahead in the third game, 4-2, before taking the final set, 4-1, knocking in a clean shot to win the title.

“It’s overwhelming. I’m very happy that I won this match. I finally got the world 10-ball championship,” Biado said after the championship round.

“When I heard that national anthem, it felt like [shedding] tears of joy. I finally won the championship,” he continued.

Biado emerged victorious against Russia’s Fedor Gorst in the semifinals, after eliminating Taiwan’s Ko-Ping Chun in the quarterfinals. — Rappler.com