Johann Chua tops Carlo Biado in all-Filipino showdown for 9-ball gold

NINE-BALL CHAMPION. Johann Chua finally gets over the hump after settling for a pair of bronzes in the past two SEA Games.

MANILA, Philippines – Johann Chua pounced on Carlo Biado’s error-strewn run to claim the gold in men’s nine-ball singles in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Wednesday, May 18.

Chua won 9-6 in the all-Filipino showdown at the Ha Dong District Sporting Hall in Hanoi for his first-ever SEA Games gold after settling for a pair of bronzes in the past two editions of the biennial meet.

The reigning US Open champion, Biado wasted a prime chance to stay alive in the race-to-nine battle, missing a straight shot for the eight ball in the 15th rack as Chua finished it off.

Chua replicated the feat of teammate Rubilen Amit, who won the Philippines’ first billiards gold in Vietnam when she defended her crown in the women’s nine-ball singles.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair with Chua holding a slim 6-5 lead until Biado botched a clear corner shot for the nine ball in the 12th rack.

From there, Chua built an 8-5 advantage as Biado failed to reclaim the men’s nine-ball singles gold he won in the 2017 SEA Games. – Rappler.com