‘More medals, more wins’: PH esports team targets bigger SEA Games haul

GAME ON. The Sibol squad looks to bring home more esports medals.

The Sibol national esports team believes it assembled an even better SEA Games roster this year

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine esports team boldly predicts an even better performance in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

After bagging two gold medals in the last edition, the national esports squad known as Sibol expects to bring home more in the regional games this May.

Sibol head coach Ralph Andrei “Leathergoods” Llabres noted the team’s improved play.

“I think our athletes through the years – most definitely the game sense, the strengths of the athletes – are getting better in esports and I am expecting better results this year,” said Llabres in a recent press conference hosted by the Philippine esports Organization (PeSO).

Llabres said they hit their 70-percent goal last year when they ruled the League of Legends: Wild Rift and Mobile Legends, and copped silver medals in League of Legends (PC) and Crossfire.

“I think for this year, I’ll be bold in saying around 90 percent, we will get medals,” said Llabres, noting that they expect to defend their golds.

High-level competitions

The country will send a total of 47 athletes and seven coaches to play in seven events – Wild Rift, Player Unknown Battlegrounds (mobile team and individual), Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (men and women), Crossfire, and the debuting Valorant.

All athletes went through a rigorous screening process, which led to the formation of the roster last March.

Llabres will serve as head coach of Sibol full time, having handled the Bren Esports ML: BB team until recently.

During the event, PeSO also unveiled its #TaonNgTagumpay (Year of Victory) campaign, complete with an overhaul of its jersey.

LOOK: The new Sibol uniforms for 2023.



There are several upcoming high-level competitions for the national esports team, including the SEA Games, IESF World Esports Championships, Asian Games, and the Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games. | @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/5WhIgOcqP1 — ℙ𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕚𝕡 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕟 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕝 (@philipptionary) April 20, 2023

Aside from the SEA Games, the team looks forward to competing in several high-level competitions later this year, including the IESF World Esports Championship in Romania, the Asian Games in China, and the Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games in Thailand.

“This year, we’re gunning for more titles, more medals, and more wins for Sibol,” said PeSO executive director Marlon “Lon” Marcelo.

“The team has been training relentlessly and I’m confident we’ll continue making legacies for Filipinos in the global esports map.” – Rappler.com