Cabuya, Rodelas complete obstacle golden runs as PH dominates

SWEEP. (From left) Kaizen dela Serna, Precious Cabuya, Mark Julius Rodelas, and Kevin Pascua celebrate as the Philippines rules the obstacle course racing events of the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

Precious Cabuya and Mark Julius Rodelas deliver a pair of gold medals as the Philippines also secures two silvers in obstacle course racing of the all-Filipino SEA Games finals

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippines formally clinched its third and fourth gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games as Precious Cabuya and Mark Julius Rodelas reigned supreme in obstacle course racing at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center here on Saturday, May 6.

Cabuya claimed the gold in record-breaking fashion as she shattered her world mark against compatriot Kaizen dela Serna in the women’s class, while Rodelas bested Kevin Pascua in another all-Filipino final in the men’s side as the Philippines secured 1-2 finishes in both events.

Fresh from shattering the world record previously held by Dela Serna after clocking 33.13 seconds in the preliminaries, Cabuya outdid herself with a blazing time of 32.73 seconds to cap a memorable SEA Games debut.

WATCH: Precious Cabuya breaks her own world record as she beats compatriot Kaizen dela Serna for the gold in women's obstacle course racing here in the #SEAGames32 #Cambodia2023.

Cabuya clocks 32.73 to shatter her previous mark of 33.13.





“I’m extremely happy to give the country a gold medal. I cannot believe it,” the 32-year-old Cabuya said before heaving a huge sigh of relief.

Dela Serna finished with 35.52 seconds for silver, adding another medal to her SEA Games collection that includes a gold she won in team assist 400m in the 2019 edition.

Meanwhile, Rodelas stamped his class anew after a record-breaking performance in the preliminaries as he recorded 25.19 seconds for his first SEA Games gold medal.

Rodelas, who settled for bronze in 2019, fell just a tenth of a second short of matching his world record of 25.09 seconds.

The 2019 champion, Pascua pressed the buzzer atop the warped wall – the final stage of the 10 obstacles – less than two seconds later for a time of 26.81 seconds and hugged Rodelas right after.

WATCH: Mark Julius Rodelas claims the gold medal in men's obstacle course racing with a time of 25.19 as he beats Kevin Pascua in an all-Filipino final. #SEAGames32 #Cambodia2023

“We were both relaxed because whatever happens, the gold will go to the Philippines,” said Rodelas. “We did not feel any pressure or nerves.”

The Philippines looks to complete a four-gold sweep in obstacle course racing as it also seeks to dominate the men’s and women’s team relay on Sunday, May 7. – Rappler.com