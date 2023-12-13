One last dance: Ateneo leader Chris Koon stays for final UAAP season

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Veteran Ateneo guard Chris Koon commits to his final UAAP season after an up-and-down Season 86 campaign with the young Blue Eagles

MANILA, Philippines – Following a dismal UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, Ateneo veteran guard Chris Koon announced that he would play out his final season for the Blue Eagles on Instagram this Wednesday, December 13.

“To the Ateneo community, I want to thank you for being patient with me as I was figuring out my future after the season ended. We didn’t achieve the outcome we desired but I’m glad to have gone through it with our amazing coaches, management, fans, and of course, my teammates,” he wrote.

“With that, there is still much work to be done. I’m excited to say that I will be coming back for next season. The road to recovery and preparation starts now and I can’t wait to go through this journey together with all of you.”

Season 86 was an up-and-down year to say the least for Koon, who is now one of the last remaining seniors on the Tab Baldwin-led squad after the departure of high-flying Kai Ballungay and reserve Jason Credo.

While he had some notable highs with his all-around skill set, Koon also had dubious lows while nursing a fractured left foot, bungling endgame assignments and tallying forgettable shooting nights for a Blue Eagles side that barely made the Final Four and got promptly dethroned by Katipunan rival UP.

Overall, Koon averaged 9.6 points on low averages of 32% shooting and 27% from three, to go with 5.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

Certainly, a bounce-back year is in order for the Fil-Am standout as he leads Ateneo one final time in Season 87 with the likes of Jared Brown, Mason Amos, and Ian Espinosa. – Rappler.com