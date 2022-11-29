UST takes golden double in UAAP beach volleyball

Philippine beach volleyball national team mainstay Jaron Requinton leads UST to a men's four-peat while the women's team completes their five-peat for a golden double

MANILA, Philippines – UST conquered NU to complete another golden double in the UAAP Season 85 beach volleyball tournament at Sands By The Bay on Tuesday, November 29.

Gen Eslapor and Babylove Barbon defeated first-time finalists Honey Grace Cordero and Kly Orillaneda, 21-15, 21-16, to give the Tigresses a five-peat.

Jaron Requinton and Rancel Varga reasserted their dominance of James Buytrago and Pol Salvador, 21-16, 21-14, to power the Growling Tigers to a fourth consecutive title.

The league’s most successful program in the sport, UST secured its eighth women’s crown and hiked its men’s championship total to seven.

“We’re really happy and thankful for our coaches (Paul Jan Doloiras and Romnick Rico) because they are the ones who honed our talents. Our success really goes to them, our coaches,” Requinton said in Filipino after winning season MVP honors.

The national team mainstay was also delighted to help the Growling Tigers win two titles in a span of a year, as they also defeated the Bulldogs in the Season 84 finals last summer.

Barbon, who captured her second straight MVP award, was thrilled to carry on the Tigresses’ winning legacy, having won 37 consecutive matches dating back to 2016.

“Our goal is to really win the championship and that’s what we did. We worked hard for years for this, and this is the fruit of our labor,” Barbon said in Filipino.

The women’s competition was not played in Season 84 and Barbon felt that it was worth the wait for UST to continue the dynasty that Sisi Rondina started.

UST went undefeated in nine women’s and men’s matches.

UP returned to the women’s podium as Euri Eslapor, Gen’s younger sister, and Alyssa Bertolano rebounded from a second set loss to repulse La Salle’s Justine Jazareno and Jolina dela Cruz, 21-18, 12-21, 15-6.

Ateneo achieved its best finish since winning the men’s crown in 2015 as Jian Salarzon and Amil Pacinio turned back FEU’s Vincent Nadera and Jelord Talisayan, 24-22, 21-16, to secure the bronze medal.

Bacolod City pride Salarzon was named the Rookie of the Year. – Rappler.com