CJ Cansino sorry over UP teammate Francis Lopez’s mask grabbing at carnival

THREE. Francis Lopez in action for the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

As seen in a vlog uploaded by CJ Cansino, UP players were riding a 'horror train' at a carnival when Francis Lopez yanked the mask of a man who served as part of the attraction

MANILA, Philippines – UP Fighting Maroons captain CJ Cansino apologized over an incident at a carnival involving teammate Francis Lopez, which was captured in a vlog that outraged and disappointed fans.

As seen in the vlog uploaded by Cansino on his YouTube channel, members of the Fighting Maroons were riding a “horror train” at a carnival when Lopez yanked the mask of a man who served as part of the attraction.

Since the mask covered the entire head, the man momentarily got tugged before Lopez let go.

“First of all, I apologize to the man behind the mask and to those who watched the vlog. I take full responsibility for what happened,” Cansino wrote in Filipino on Twitter on Monday, December 25.

“There is no reason to hurt people and Francis is very sorry for what happened. With Francis, we have been trying to contact the person so we can personally apologize for this.”

UP is coming off its third straight finals appearance in the UAAP.

The Fighting Maroons clinched the top seed in Season 86 after posting a 12-2 record in the elimination round, with Lopez taking home the Rookie of the Year honors.

Reaching the title round after dethroning rival Ateneo in the Final Four, UP blew La Salle out in the championship opener but lost the last two games, falling short of a second UAAP crown in three seasons.

Cansino and Season 85 MVP Malick Diouf played their last game for the Fighting Maroons.

A couple of weeks after their finals loss, UP players brought gifts to children confined at the Philippine General Hospital and went on a trip to Subic, during which the incident occurred. – Rappler.com