La Salle star Kevin Quiambao emerges as MVP frontrunner midway UAAP Season 86

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FRONTRUNNER. Kevin Quiambao in action for the La Salle Green Archers in UAAP Season 86.

La Salle forward Kevin Quiambao puts himself in position to become the first local to win UAAP MVP since Kiefer Ravena went back-to-back in 2014 and 2015

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle forward Kevin Quiambao emerged as the frontrunner for the Most Valuable Player honors in UAAP Season 86 as he topped the statistical points (SPs) battle at the end of the first round.

Quiambao tallied 84.714 SPs after impressing across the board for the Green Archers, who sit at fourth place in the eight-team league with a 4-3 record.

He ranked second in scoring with 16.9 points, fourth in rebounding with 9.6 boards, and fifth in assists with 5.1 dimes. He is on pace to become the first local to win MVP since Kiefer Ravena went back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.

Quiambao played arguably his best game of the season in an 83-75 win over UE on Saturday, October 21, churning out a near-triple-double of 17 points, 12 assists, and 9 rebounds.

Reigning MVP Malick Diouf finished behind Quiambao after the opening round with 78.143 SPs as he powered UP to the top spot with a 6-1 card.

Diouf averaged 13.3 points (7th), 14.7 rebounds (1st), and 1.7 blocks (3rd) for the Fighting Maroons, who are eyeing their second title in three seasons after ruling Season 84.

La Salle’s Evan Nelle placed third with 74.167 SPs, followed by UE’s Rey Remogat (73.714) at fourth and FEU’s LJ Gonzales (66.429) at fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were NU’s Kean Baclaan (64.571), Ateneo’s Kai Balunggay (64.286), UST’s Nic Cabañero (63.857), UE’s Precious Momowei (62.143), and UP’s JD Cagulangan (60.429).

League leaders include Cabañero in scoring (20.6), Remogat in assists (7.3), Cagulangan in steals (1.9), and Ateneo’s Joseph Obasa in blocks (3.3).

Second round of UAAP men’s basketball action tips off on Wednesday, October 25. – Rappler.com