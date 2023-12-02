No expectations: FEU adopts no-pressure approach to regain UAAP cheerdance title

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The FEU Cheering Squad brings fans to the world of 'Super Mario' as it bags its second UAAP cheerdance championship in three seasons

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Cheering Squad only sought to make its community proud and give its “Super Mario” theme justice.

FEU accomplished both and then some.

Bringing the 18,000-plus fans in attendance at the Mall of Asia Arena to the fictional world of Mushroom Kingdom, the FEU Cheering Squad reigned in the UAAP Season 86 Cheerdance Competition on Saturday, December 2.

“I didn’t expect anything. We just wanted to have a quality performance that will give the FEU community something to be happy about,” said head coach Randell San Gregorio in Filipino.

FEU tempered expectations after a foiled title defense bid last season, where it settled for second with a routine inspired by the late Filipino singer-rapper Francis Magalona.

Even in the run-up to the Cheerdance Competition, Gregorio downplayed talks about reclaiming the crown it won in Season 84, saying “if we win, we win, but if we don’t, we don’t.”

That no-pressure approach worked wonders for the FEU Cheering Squad as it executed its performance with minimal errors and topped three of the five judging departments to finish with 702.5 points.

FEU got deducted just 5 points and ruled the tumbling, tosses, and pyramids categories to dethrone the NU Pep Squad, which garnered 697 points to fall short of its eighth championship.

Aside from capturing its second UAAP cheerdance crown in three seasons and fourth overall, the FEU Cheering Squad also swept all of the five special awards, including the best toss and best dance move honors.

“This year, we adopted the mindset that we should just give our best and then let’s see what happens,” said San Gregorio.

FEU Cheering Squad head coach Randell San Gregorio says the team entered the UAAP Season 86 Cheerdance Competition with little to no expectations.



But FEU ends up sweeping the minor awards and lifting its second UAAP cheerdance trophy in three seasons. #UAAPCDC2023 pic.twitter.com/9xHDOl8FUz — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) December 2, 2023

“We were just probably too pressured to win. I told them let’s just try to enjoy it and give justice to the routine and to the theme.”

FEU also climbed to solo first for most podium finishes with 21, breaking its tie with eight-time champion UP Pep Squad.

“It’s a testimony to the program of FEU as far as cheerdance is concerned,” said San Gregorio. – Rappler.com