Super performance! Netizens celebrate FEU’s fourth UAAP Cheerdance championship

The FEU Cheering Squad, now boasting four championships, delivers a playful performance inspired by the popular video game 'Super Mario'

MANILA, Philippines – Back as champions!

Social media users cheered as the FEU Cheering Squad bagged its fourth championship in the UAAP Season 86 Cheerdance Competition on Saturday, December 2, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

FEU, which last won the title in Season 84 in 2022, flashed a playful performance inspired by the popular video game “Super Mario.”

Netizens congratulated the cheerleaders for bringing the crown back to Morayta after it was taken by the NU Pep Squad last season, praising them for a cute and unique routine.

They brought back the GOLD 🥇 the Green and Gold!



Congrats FEU #SuperTAMario!#UAAPCDC2023 https://t.co/wJK9X3SWmR — Luningning Coronel (@MutyaCoronel) December 2, 2023

ANG CUTE NG THEME NG FEU 😭 SUPER MARIOO #UAAPCDC2023 pic.twitter.com/qo8L3eZkXk — Apollo Clevenot 🇫🇷 (@tclevenotsimp) December 2, 2023

The FEU Cheering Squad's performance today has solidified their position as a strong contender for the championship title. They might just win! #UAAPCDC2023 pic.twitter.com/UCGAuBNGJU — Godz Grafia™ (@godzgrafia) December 2, 2023

They never fail to amaze us every year. #ChamFEUns https://t.co/UzfTmNMFyu — chandria (@walking6oddess) December 2, 2023

Supporters were also quick to offer words of encouragement to the NU Pep Squad, which placed second after rocking a performance featuring American singer Elvis Presley’s greatest hits.

NU, which owns a total of seven championships, had hoped to tie the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe and the UP Pep Squad for most cheerdance crowns at eight.

Still beyond proud @nupepsquad💙💛 bounce back harder. tougher. stronger next season🙏🏻 https://t.co/1BJPfzxEfh — Baddie Queen💋💅🏻 (@karasunooo_) December 2, 2023

We will claim and bag next year's cdc!! you did well NU! 🫶🏻💙💛 https://t.co/EOozE8aEJX — jae 🔥 (@nudels_soup) December 2, 2023

Ganda ng floor routine ng NU!! #UAAPCDC #UAAPCDC2023 parang anlaki improvement sa dance compared sa previous seasons — lance (@lancexyu) December 2, 2023

Grabe. NU lang talaga nakakagawa netong mga higher level stunts. Flawless na sana kung hindi lang dun sa mga minor errors. But it was still great. Defending champs yan eh! #UAAPCDC2023 — GolCha Fanboy (@GolChaFanboy) December 2, 2023

Overall, maganda pa rin perf ng NU pero parang mas mataas level of difficulty ng past routines nila compared to now. And hindi rin malinis yung stunts and pyramids. Isang malinis na routine lang, SDT!!! #UAAPCDC2023 — Raph 🐯💛🌻 (@rdlajada) December 2, 2023

The UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe, which last won the championship in 2006, made it to the top 3 after executing a routine inspired by K-Pop girl group Blackpink.

The team also landed on the podium last year – its first after a long time.

UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe electrifies the stage with a captivating BlackPink-themed performance, reigniting hopes of a championship victory. Their near-flawless execution of stunts and pyramids could be the key to reclaiming the crown for España. #UAAPCDC2023 pic.twitter.com/niutT4HLo0 — Godz Grafia™ (@godzgrafia) December 2, 2023

there was one part sa performance ng gawi na dun sila humarap sa ust crowd imbis na sa camera sa harap!!!! idk if it was intentional pero nakakatouch kasi they really acknowledged the thomasian community. ang galing galing!!



BLACK GOLD BLACK WHITE! — xyza gulat (galit sa tanga) (@ustxchery) December 2, 2023

Fans of the España-based team, however, felt like they were “robbed” of a higher spot at the podium.

A total of 15 points got deducted from Salinggawi’s performance due to multiple penalties.

list of the robbed moments under bbm regime:



1. filipino people

2. michelle dee

3. UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe#UAAPCDC2023 https://t.co/n1YiMhjgKa — cunty lex 🇵🇸 (@f4ggotism) December 2, 2023

I was expecting Silver but yey to Gawi’s podium finish!! Always rooting for you!!!! 💛🐯 https://t.co/rVfXY5rBhP — Misyel 🤍 (@mitch23) December 2, 2023

i loved that they got podium but they deserved first runner up ☹️ di makatarungan yung deductions https://t.co/sHVP6MX8ne — 🌙 (@ravencoleen) December 2, 2023

??? i thought they’d be 2nd at least 🥹 https://t.co/kkjYkg5ME8 — jamie (@_jamiesanchez) December 2, 2023

Most improved?

Netizens also commended the DLSU Animo Squad for its Latin-inspired routine, noting that the team’s performance has improved a lot this season.

DLSU placed seventh out of eight universities, ahead of Ateneo de Manila University.

ayon lang sayang yung pyramid huhu. anyways infairness parin naman sa dlsu nag improved #UAAPCDC2023 — ًnuggets (@_imnuggets_) December 2, 2023

Teka lang kayo!!! Ginalingan din ng la salle!!!!! Sayang lang ung isang pyramid but overall better than the previous years!!!!!!!! #UAAPCDC2023 — pat 🦊🍑 (@triciaaaxx) December 2, 2023

THE FACT NA MAS MALINIS TIGNAN NG SA DLSU CHEERDANCE TODAY KESA SA IBA — nelly (@nllsbl) December 2, 2023

