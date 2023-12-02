Super performance! Netizens celebrate FEU’s fourth UAAP Cheerdance championship

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Back as champions!
Social media users cheered as the FEU Cheering Squad bagged its fourth championship in the UAAP Season 86 Cheerdance Competition on Saturday, December 2, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
FEU, which last won the title in Season 84 in 2022, flashed a playful performance inspired by the popular video game “Super Mario.”
Netizens congratulated the cheerleaders for bringing the crown back to Morayta after it was taken by the NU Pep Squad last season, praising them for a cute and unique routine.
Supporters were also quick to offer words of encouragement to the NU Pep Squad, which placed second after rocking a performance featuring American singer Elvis Presley’s greatest hits.
NU, which owns a total of seven championships, had hoped to tie the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe and the UP Pep Squad for most cheerdance crowns at eight.
The UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe, which last won the championship in 2006, made it to the top 3 after executing a routine inspired by K-Pop girl group Blackpink.
The team also landed on the podium last year – its first after a long time.
Fans of the España-based team, however, felt like they were “robbed” of a higher spot at the podium.
A total of 15 points got deducted from Salinggawi’s performance due to multiple penalties.
Most improved?
Netizens also commended the DLSU Animo Squad for its Latin-inspired routine, noting that the team’s performance has improved a lot this season.
DLSU placed seventh out of eight universities, ahead of Ateneo de Manila University.
Whose cheer stood out the most this year? – with reports from Coleen Hufanda/Rappler.com
