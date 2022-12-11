Silver medal, silver lining: FEU proud of ‘toe-to-toe’ challenge given to NU Pep

The FEU Cheering Squad displays grace in defeat after losing by a mere 4 points in the UAAP Season 85 Cheerdance Competition to the resurgent NU Pep Squad

MANILA, Philippines – By the slimmest of margins, the FEU Cheering Squad fell short in its unique back-to-back title bid at the UAAP Cheerdance Competition – settling for silver against the resurgent NU Pep Squad on Saturday, December 10, at the jam-packed Mall of Asia Arena.

Despite finishing just 4 points shy of NU’s title-clinching 723 total, the Randell San Gregorio-coached squad was pleased to even get close to Sampaloc’s cheerdance dynasty, and just land in the podium altogether.

For perspective, FEU held a huge 79-point lead over podium returnee UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe, who in turn led the fourth-ranked UE Pep Squad by 33.5 points.

“It’s okay. At least we now know we can go toe-to-toe with them. Before, when NU completed a clean routine, it’s win is a foregone conclusion,” San Gregorio said in Filipino.

“That has been our goal ever since, to have a fighting chance, and now we see that window opening. We’ll just keep pushing, go back to the drawing board, and hopefully win again next year.”

Performing sixth in the competition with another difficult routine to the tune of a Francis Magalona medley, FEU gave a strong first impression that it could very much defend the title it won just seven months back.

However, performing right after was NU, which employed its usual high-risk, high-reward stunt work to a “cheer-obic” theme combined with an improved focus on dancing – just enough to swing the judges’ favor right to its side.

Heartbreaking loss aside, San Gregorio gave props where they were due, and just hoped that the silver medal finish will be enough for his squad to keep competing for more podium finishes moving forward.

“This was our dream match, to perform right next to NU, so you can immediately compare the two,” he continued. If only both finished with perfect routines, it would have been a better match.”

“For me, it would be better moving forward if those who contend for the podium always perform right next to one another so it would really create chaos. This time, we don’t have any excuses. We really lost.” – Rappler.com