Cruz-Dumont expects UE Warriors to make noise next UAAP season

Filipino-Canadian guard Jack Cruz-Dumont says the UE Red Warriors have enough tools and chemistry to earn their first UAAP Final Four spot since 2009

MANILA, Philippines – Even after University of the East fell short of a UAAP men’s basketball Final Four spot once again, Jack Cruz-Dumont thinks the Red Warriors are primed to make noise in Season 87.

The Filipino-Canadian guard said there’s better understanding among the players, now that the Warriors kept most of their core.

“[Talent] helped us to be able to compete with some of the teams, but this year coming up, the experience, the chemistry of playing with each other [will be better] since we’ll be returning,” Cruz-Dumont told Rappler during an online interview.

“I think that’s gonna get us over the hump and take this team to the next level,” added Cruz-Dumont, a PUMA Philippines Hoops Squad member along with teammate Gjerard Wilson, UP’s Malick Diouf and Chicco Briones, NU’s Jolo Manansala and Patrick Yu, and FEU’s Xyrus Torres and Jorick Bautista.

Cruz-Dumont, who has one more year of eligibility left with UE, will be joined this year by his brother Hunter, a 6-foot-5 swingman who can play for four years.

During Cruz-Dumont’s first UAAP campaign, UE finished sixth with a 4-10 record.

In his debut season, he poured averages of 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

Cruz-Dumont said he’s proud of the culture that the team is trying to build for the next few years.

“We emphasize hard work, putting the team first and playing a high energy style of basketball – we’re returning, most of the guys,” said Cruz-Dumont.

“We’re building a great team chemistry and environment. I think that the culture is something that, I think, any player would want to be a part of.” — Rappler.com