UP punches big bounce-back win, trips Ateneo in OT

BIG TIME. Carl Tamayo carries the UP Maroons yet again.

Carl Tamayo delivers a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds as UP outlasts Ateneo in the rematch of last season’s finals

MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines’ champion core came through as the Fighting Maroons slipped past the Ateneo Blue Eagles in overtime, 76-71, in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, October 16 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Carl Tamayo and Malick Diouf took charge for UP in the extra period to spoil the clutch outing of Forthsky Padrigao, who came to Ateneo’s rescue late in regulation to force overtime in the thrilling rematch of last season’s finals.

Tamayo was a man on a mission for the Fighting Maroons as he dropped a monster double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds.

James Spencer backstopped Tamayo with 14 points, while big men Malick Diouf and Zav Lucero added 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

JD Cagulangan, who missed UP’s first four outings due to a left hamstring injury, also made his presence felt in his return, tallying an all-around stat line 7 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals.

Padrigao carried his team as the Blue Eagles suffered a scoring drought in the fourth quarter before the sophomore guard fired 7 straight points, the last on a clutch triple with 36.7 seconds left that tied the game at 64 and forced overtime.

The Maroons opened the extra period with a 7-2 spurt – 5 coming from Tamayo – for a 71-66 lead and held on the rest of the way.

Ildefonso paced Ateneo with 22 points while Padrigao finished with 15 points.

With the crucial win, the Maroons grabbed a share of the top spot at 4-1 with the NU Bulldogs – the unlikely co-leader who scored a huge 80-75 upset win over the defending champions last Wednesday.

The Blue Eagles fell to third in a three-way tie with La Salle and UE at 3-2.

The Scores

UP 76 – Tamayo 20, Spencer 14, Diouf 12, Lucero 10, Cagulangan 7, Abadiano 6, Galinato 4, Fortea 3, Gonzales 0, Alarcon 0, Calimag 0.

Ateneo 71 – Ildefonso 22, Padrigao 15, Kouame 10, Andrade 9, Ballungay 8, Koon 5, Chiu 2, Lazaro 0, Gomez 0, Garcia 0, Quitevis 0.

Quarters: 18-14, 33-38, 53-54, 64-64 (reg.), 76-71 (OT).

– Rappler.com