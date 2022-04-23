FEU boosts Final Four bid with 30-point thumping of UE

RJ Abarrientos, Bryan Sajonia, and Xyrus Torres host a three-point party as FEU notches its second straight win for a share of the No. 4 spot

MANILA, Philippines – RJ Abarrientos made it rain from deep in a blazing first-half showing as FEU kept hapless UE winless in UAAP Season 84 with a 91-61 rout at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, April 23.

Abarrientos unloaded all of his 12 points in the first half – all from beyond the arc – to help catapult the Tamaraws to their second straight win and a share of the No. 4 spot in the standings.

FEU improved to 5-6 and tied Adamson as the battle for the last two remaining Final Four berths intensifies with only three game days left in the elimination round.

Unbeaten Ateneo (11-0) and UP (9-2) have already secured their playoff seats.

Bryan Sajonia also waxed hot from long distance, knocking down 5 triples to net a career-high 17 points in the romp that saw the Tamaraws drain a total of 16 three-pointers.

“For a coach, it is always refreshing to have your players shoot that well,” said FEU head coach Olsen Racela as the Tamaraws shot 49% from the field and 43% from deep.

“That is what we need right now – us really gaining the conference that we need going into the crucial stage of the tournament.”

Three more FEU players breached double figures, with Xyrus Torres firing 15 points on a 4-of-8 clip from three-point land and Patrick Sleat tallying 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals.

It was Torres who set the tone in one of the biggest blowout wins of the season as he scored 6 straight points in an 8-0 start that paved the way for the Tamaraws to end the opening quarter up 24-7.

That advantage doubled at halftime, 53-26, with Abarrientos – who also finished with 5 assists and 4 rebounds – at the forefront of their attack and grew to as big as 39 points in the final quarter.

LJay Gonzales made his presence felt for FEU with 10 points and 7 assists, while Royce Alforque delivered 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

Kyle Paranada posted 15 points, 4 steals, and 3 rebounds to show the way for the Red Warriors, who crashed to their 11th consecutive defeat in as many games.

The Scores

FEU 91 – Sajonia 17, Torres 15, Sleat 12, Abarrientos 12, Gonzales 10, Gravera 7, Tempra 5, Celzo 5, Alforque 2, Ojuola 2, Li 2, Sandagon 2, Bienes 0, Dulatre 0.

UE 61 – N. Paranada 15, Pagsanjan 10, K. Paranada 7, Catacutan 7, Antiporda 6, Villanueva 5, Beltran 4, P. Cruz 2, Guevarra 2, J. Cruz 2, Escamis 1, Abatayo 0, Sawat 0, Tulabut 0, Lorenzana 0, Pascual 0.

Quarters: 24-7, 53-26, 73-40, 91-61.

– Rappler.com