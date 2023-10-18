Anim-O: UP Maroons win 6th straight, take advantage of 3rd-quarter La Salle collapse

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CLUTCH KINGS. UP guards CJ Cansino (left) and Gerry Abadiano in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament

Undefeated UP wins its sixth straight game in UAAP Season 86 after a cardiac finish against La Salle that featured a 21-3 third quarter

MANILA, Philippines – For the sixth straight time to start the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, the UP Fighting Maroons prevailed in cardiac fashion against the hot-and-cold La Salle Green Archers 67-64, at the raucously packed Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 18.

Gerry Abadiano excelled in his best game yet in the young season, pumping out 13 points, including a patented mid-range shot from the elbow to go ahead, 65-63, with 1:01 left in regulation.

Harold Alarcon added 10 points, while reigning MVP Malick Diouf also scored 10 to go with a game-high 18 rebounds as UP made the most of a massive 21-0 third-quarter comeback that held La Salle to just 3 points in the period and a 14-minute field-goal drought through the latter two frames.

CJ Cansino wrapped things up with a game-winning steal at the buzzer to complete a 7-point, 4-board, 2-steal, 2-block effort in just under 20 minutes.

“We started flat at both ends in the first half and I knew the difference from the two halves would be our defense,” said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde in Filipino.

Michael Phillips tallied 15 points, 14 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists, and 1 steal, as Kevin Quiambao added 14 points, 7 boards, 3 dimes, and 2 swipes.

With the win, UP rose to a 6-0 record, still in solo first place, while La Salle dropped to 3-3 in joint third with Ateneo and Adamson.

The Scores

UP 67 – Abadiano 13, Alarcon 10, Diouf 10, Lopez 7, Cansino 7, Torres 7, Belmonte 7, Cagulangan 6, Felicilda 0, Alter 0, Torculas 0, Pablo 0, Gonzales 0.

La Salle 64 – M. Phillips 15, Quiambao 14, David 7, Manuel 7, Nwankwo 6, Nonoy 5, Austria 5, Abadam 2, Macalalag 2, Policarpio 1, B. Phillips 0, Escandor 0, Gollena 0.

Quarters: 21-28, 38-47, 59-50, 67-64.

– Rappler.com