Anim-O: UP Maroons win 6th straight, take advantage of 3rd-quarter La Salle collapse

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – For the sixth straight time to start the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, the UP Fighting Maroons prevailed in cardiac fashion against the hot-and-cold La Salle Green Archers 67-64, at the raucously packed Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 18.
Gerry Abadiano excelled in his best game yet in the young season, pumping out 13 points, including a patented mid-range shot from the elbow to go ahead, 65-63, with 1:01 left in regulation.
Harold Alarcon added 10 points, while reigning MVP Malick Diouf also scored 10 to go with a game-high 18 rebounds as UP made the most of a massive 21-0 third-quarter comeback that held La Salle to just 3 points in the period and a 14-minute field-goal drought through the latter two frames.
CJ Cansino wrapped things up with a game-winning steal at the buzzer to complete a 7-point, 4-board, 2-steal, 2-block effort in just under 20 minutes.
“We started flat at both ends in the first half and I knew the difference from the two halves would be our defense,” said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde in Filipino.
Michael Phillips tallied 15 points, 14 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists, and 1 steal, as Kevin Quiambao added 14 points, 7 boards, 3 dimes, and 2 swipes.
With the win, UP rose to a 6-0 record, still in solo first place, while La Salle dropped to 3-3 in joint third with Ateneo and Adamson.
The Scores
UP 67 – Abadiano 13, Alarcon 10, Diouf 10, Lopez 7, Cansino 7, Torres 7, Belmonte 7, Cagulangan 6, Felicilda 0, Alter 0, Torculas 0, Pablo 0, Gonzales 0.
La Salle 64 – M. Phillips 15, Quiambao 14, David 7, Manuel 7, Nwankwo 6, Nonoy 5, Austria 5, Abadam 2, Macalalag 2, Policarpio 1, B. Phillips 0, Escandor 0, Gollena 0.
Quarters: 21-28, 38-47, 59-50, 67-64.
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.