Sniper Sherwin Concepcion leads UST rally for breakthrough win over UE

Third-year holdover Sherwin Concepcion waxes white-hot late in UST's fourth-quarter blitz of UE for its first UAAP Season 84 win

MANILA, Philippines – UST key holdover Sherwin Concepcion found the sniper’s touch at the most opportune time as the Growling Tigers blasted the UE Red Warriors, 74-62, in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, March 31.

One of three remaining players from the infamous UST mass exodus of 2020, the third-year forward dropped a career-high 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 6-of-9 from three, while key transferee Joshua Fontanilla added 8 markers, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds.

With both teams searching for their first win of the season, UE got the first offensive spark going in the fourth quarter, and led, 60-55, with 6:48 left after five quick points from Harvey Pagsanjan.

Little did the Red Warriors know that their rally would stop dead in its tracks right there as Concepcion spearheaded an insurmountable 19-2 fightback, highlighted by back-to-back dagger threes at the 2:04 mark for the 70-62 lead.

Bryan Santos and Nico Cabanero then put the finishing touches as UST left a shell-shocked UE side in the dust as the final buzzer sounded. Santos had himself a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Cabanero scored 12 plus 7 boards in 22 minutes.

“I give credit to my players. They never gave up. It was a difficult fight down the stretch, but we realized our strengths, and that’s why we got the win,” said head coach Jinino Manansala after his first UAAP career win that lifted UST to a 1-2 record.

Aurin Catacutan paced the Red Warriors in their third straight loss with 17 points, while Pagsanjan added 10 on a frigid 3-of-14 clip.

The Tigers will next test their mettle against a fellow rebuilding squad in the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Saturday, April 2, 4 pm, while UE shoots for an upset over the UP Fighting Maroons earlier that day at 2 pm.

The Scores

UST 74 – Concepcion 25, Cabanero 12, Manaytay 12, Santos 10, Fontanilla 8, Yongco 3, Ando 2, M. Pangilinan 2, Manalang 0, Garing 0, Mantua 0, Samudio 0, Gomez de Liano 0, Canoy 0.

UE 62 – Catacutan 17, Pagsanjan 10, Escamis 9, Antiporda 7, Lorenzana 5, N. Paranada 4, Beltran 4, Guevarra 4, Sawat 2, K. Paranada 0, Tulabut 0, Je. Cruz 0, Villanueva 0.

Quarters: 25-24, 36-39, 50-53, 74-62.

– Rappler.com