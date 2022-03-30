LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball games – March 31

Unbeaten rivals Ateneo and La Salle try to stay on top against separate foes in another packed UAAP quadruple-header

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball action heats up on Thursday, March 31 with another packed quadruple-header!

Ateneo (2-0) vs Adamson (1-1)

In the first game at 10 am, the Ateneo Blue Eagles will look to keep their unbeaten run going as they take on the Adamson Soaring Falcons.

The Blue Eagles should expect Dave Ildefonso to deliver his usual numbers, while also getting firepower from the loaded core of Ange Kouame, SJ Belangel, Tyler Tio, and Raffy Verano, among others.

On the other side, Jerom Lastimosa will have to carry the scoring cudgels anew for the Soaring Falcons if they want to complete the upset against the Blue Eagles and capture their second win of the season.

La Salle (2-0) vs FEU (1-1)

Like Ateneo, the La Salle Green Archers will shoot for a 3-0 season start when they collide with the FEU Tamaraws at 1 pm.

After a solid debut in a Green Archers uniform, former UST Growling Tiger Mark Nonoy will look to sustain his all-around play, as well as his solid 1-2 punch with big man Justine Baltazar.

Meanwhile, LJay Gonzales, Royce Alforque, and Emman Ojuola will have to step up big on the offensive end for the Tamaraws as RJ Abarrientos will surely be the focal point of the Green Archers’ stifling defense.

UP (1-1) vs NU (1-1)

At 4 pm, the UP Fighting Maroons will try to ride on their winning momentum as they lock horns with the NU Bulldogs.

The Fighting Maroons lived up to the hype in their previous outing and overwhelmed the Growling Tigers in the second half, thanks to the scoring outbursts of Ricci Rivero, Zav Lucero, and Carl Tamayo.

The Bulldogs, on the other hand, fell short against the Green Archers in their last game as only Michael Malonzo finished in double figures for their squad.

UST (0-2) vs UE (0-2)

Finally, at 7 pm, the UST Growling Tigers and the UE Red Warriors clash for a breakthrough win in UAAP Season 84.

Sherwin Concepcion and Joshua Fontanilla will look to translate their high-scoring performances for the Growling Tigers into a victory.

Meanwhile, the Red Warriors will hope for another huge performance from Harvey Pagsanjan, as well as contributions from the likes of Orin Catacutan, Nikko Paranada, and Clint Escamis.

– Rappler.com