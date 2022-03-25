How to watch UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball games

UAAP Season 84 boasts of a comprehensive coverage that allows fans to watch the games through different platforms – on television, desktop, and mobile

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP basketball returns for the first time in two years, but fans need to wait a little more before they can watch Season 84 games live as the entire first round will be held behind closed doors.

Nonetheless, Season 84 boasts of a comprehensive coverage that allows fans to enjoy the matches through different platforms – on television, desktop, and mobile.

Here are ways to catch UAAP action:

Television

One Sports

For free television, One Sports will carry the games live on channel 59.

UAAP Varsity Channel

Cignal subscribers will get more access to UAAP content through the Varsity Channel.

More than just the Season 84 games, the Varsity Channel will also broadcast classic UAAP matches and documentary-style shows that feature current UAAP athletes.

Online

Cignal Play

Fans who opt to stream the games online can do so through Cignal Play.

Registration is free on Cignal Play, where television channels like One Sports, PBA Rush, and A2Z can be accessed without charge.

The UAAP Varsity Channel is also available on Cignal Play, although users need to upgrade to a premium account, which costs P75.

GigaPlay app

Smart subscribers enjoy another way of watching Season 84 games through the GigaPlay app.

For a limited time, the GigaPlay app will air the matches for free – with no data charges – but users have to connect either to Smart mobile data or PLDT Home WiFi.

Rappler

Fans can also catch Rappler Sports’ live updates online.

– Rappler.com