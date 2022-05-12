LIVE UPDATES: Ateneo vs UP, UAAP Season 84 Finals Game 3 – May 13

Ateneo shoots for a fourth straight crown in its first do-or-die finals match since 2017 as UP guns for one last bounce-back effort to finally end a three-decade title drought

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles flexed championship composure with their season and four-peat UAAP title bid on the line as they survived another huge comeback by the UP Fighting Maroons to even the Season 84 finals at one game apiece.

Thanks to the 14-point, 14-rebound, 8-block line of newly minted MVP Ange Kouame, the Blue Eagles dynasty has earned much-needed momentum heading to Game 3 on Friday, May 13, after dropping back-to-back games against its Katipunan neighbor.

Now Zavier Lucero, Carl Tamayo, and graduating star Ricci Rivero will have their work cut out for them as they try to bounce back after being just four points away from winning UP its first title since 1986.

The Maroons now have to contend with a rejuvenated Ateneo cast featuring Kouame, Dave Ildefonso, SJ Belangel, and a handful of graduating cogs like Gian Mamuyac, Raffy Verano, and Tyler Tio who will not leave the UAAP without one big fight for the last time.

Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin – who admitted to having a fast-growing admiration for first-year UP shot-caller Goldwin Monteverde – likened this Ateneo-UP finals to their grueling title war with La Salle five years ago, and it has indeed been physical and emotionally exhausting to watch.

Will history finally be made for the men in maroon, or will the Ateneo empire continue to grow, ultimately unhampered by its latest challenger?

Game tips off at 6 pm.

