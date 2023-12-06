La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao bags UAAP Finals MVP in sophomore season to remember

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Already the reigning season MVP, La Salle’s sophomore sensation Kevin Quiambao shows out once again in the UAAP finals decider to capture the Finals MVP

MANILA, Philippines – There’s no doubt who’s this season’s best player.

Kevin Quiambao captured the UAAP Season 86 Finals MVP after averaging a near double-double of 14.7 points and 9.3 rebounds on top of 2.7 assists and 1.7 blocks to tow the La Salle Green Archers to their first championship in seven years.

Playing only in his second season, Quiambao took over in the do-or-die Game 3 to rally La Salle past the No. 1 UP Fighting Maroons, 73-69, as the Green Archers ruled the best-of-three series, 2-1, to return to the league throne since 2016.

The do-it-all forward presided over the 15-4 closing run as he scored 10 points over that stretch, including the win-sealing free throws.

“As one of the reliables in the team, I needed to step up in the way that I can, be it on or off the ball. I just did my job,” said Quiambao in Filipino.

Just last week, Quiambao got crowned as the first local player to win the season MVP since Ateneo great Kiefer Ravena accomplished the feat in 2014 and 2015.

Quiambao averaged 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1.9 steals in 14 games in the elimination round.

“I just did my job. I just take care of what is in front of me. Just stay humble and be grounded all the time,” Quiambao said. – Rappler.com