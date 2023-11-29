La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao crowned UAAP’s first local MVP since 2015

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MVP. Kevin Quiambao in action for the La Salle Green Archers in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

Kevin Quiambao earns the MVP honors for the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament in runaway fashion after a superb campaign for finalist La Salle

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in nearly a decade, the UAAP crowned the first local MVP in men’s basketball.

La Salle star Kevin Quiambao earned the MVP honors for Season 86 after a superb campaign that saw him post all-around numbers and lead the Green Archers to the finals, the UAAP announced on Wednesday, November 29.

Quiambao averaged 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1.9 steals in 14 games in the elimination round to become the first local player to win MVP since Ateneo great Kiefer Ravena accomplished the feat in 2014 and 2015.

Flaunting his versatility, Quiambao netted a record two triple-doubles for Season 86 as La Salle ended the eliminations as the second seed with an 11-3 record, eventually reaching the title round with a Final Four demolition of NU.

Quiambao bagged the MVP award in runaway fashion, garnering 97 statistical points (SPs) – over 10 SPs ahead of runner-up Rey Remogat of NU.

Remogat amassed 85.929 SPs behind averages of 16.5 points, 7.9 assists, 6.4 rebounds, and 2 steals for the Red Warriors, who finished the eliminations at sixth place with a 4-10 record.

Green Archers gunner Evan Nelle placed third in the race for the highest individual honor with 77.538 SPs, while Season 85 MVP Malick Diouf of top seed and finalist UP finished a distant fourth with 74.779 SPs.

FEU ace L-Jay Gonzales rounded out the top five with 66.857 SPs even as the Tamaraws wound up at seventh with a 3-11 card.

UE big man Precious Momowei led all first-year players at sixth with 66.769 SPs, but he got disqualified for the Rookie of the Year honors after being suspended for one game for committing two unsportsmanlike fouls.

Instead, Fighting Maroons highflyer Francis Lopez clinched the top rookie plum with 60.357 SPs, good for seventh in the MVP rankings.

UST’s Nic Cabañero placed eighth with 60.143 SPs, while NU’s Kean Baclaan and Jake Figueroa finished tied at ninth with 59.5 SPs. – Rappler.com