NU ends 4-year skid vs Ateneo, but coach underlines need for improvement

YOUNG STAR. Mhicaela Belen finishes with a team-high-tying 18 points for NU in its win over Ateneo.

Except for an error-plagued third set, NU dominates Ateneo to stay unbeaten early in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – As far as coach Karl Dimaculangan is concerned, NU still has a long way to go even after its breakthrough win against Ateneo in UAAP women’s volleyball.

The Lady Bulldogs beat the Blue Eagles for the first time in four years with a 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22 victory on Saturday, May 7, that propelled them to a rousing 2-0 start in Season 84.

“I cannot say that it is a statement win because it is just our second game,” Dimaculangan said in Filipino. “The season is still long before we can say that it is [a statement win].”

“There are a lot of things that we need to fix as a team.”

NU has no shortage of firepower as four players scored in double figures against Ateneo.

Cess Robles and Mhicaela Belen led the Lady Bulldogs’ attack with 18 points apiece, Alyssa Solomon delivered 15 points, while Ivy Lacsina added 12 points.

But while offense is abundant for NU, its penchant for errors is shaping to be a cause of concern.

The Lady Bulldogs squandered 15 points on errors in the third set alone, allowing the Blue Eagles to avoid a sweep.

Overall, NU committed 38 errors in an otherwise dominant performance.

“This win boosts our morale. We also discovered the things we lack,” said Dimaculangan. “We’re lucky that we won despite the fact that we have a lot to improve on as a team.”

Whether the Lady Bulldogs can sustain their unbeaten run will be determined as they tangle with fellow unbeaten team La Salle Lady Spikers next on Tuesday, May 10. – Rappler.com