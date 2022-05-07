NU off to 2-0 start as struggling Ateneo stays winless in UAAP volleyball

Cess Robles leads four players in double figures as NU hacks out a four-set win over Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines – NU spread the wealth for a 2-0 start in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament following a four-set victory over Ateneo at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, May 7.

Cess Robles churned out 18 points off 17 attacks and 1 block to lead four players in double figures as the Lady Bulldogs hacked out a 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22 triumph over the defending champion Blue Eagles.

Ivy Lacsina, Mhicaela Belen, and Alyssa Solomon also scored in twin digits in the win that saw NU rebound from an error-strewn third set to keep Ateneo winless in two games.

The Blue Eagles capitalized on 15 errors the Lady Bulldogs coughed up in the third set to avoid a sweep, but squandered a late lead in the fourth set in another frustrating loss.

“We played well but there is still something missing,” said Robles in Filipino.

Belen also finished with 18 points and delivered the big hits late in the fourth set as NU beat Ateneo for the first time since 2018.

The Lady Bulldogs trailed 16-19 in the final frame before they erected a win-clinching 9-3 run anchored on 4 points from the young Belen.

Belen broke a 22-22 deadlock with a power hit and sealed the victory with a service ace.

Solomon netted 15 points highlighted by 4 aces, Lacsina chimed in 12 points, while Sheena Toring added 7 points off a pair of blocks for NU.

Lacsina took over in the second set, scoring 3 straight points in a 7-0 blitz the Lady Bulldogs used to turn a slim 14-13 edge to a comfortable 21-13 cushion en route to nailing a 2-0 set lead.

Coming off a 24-point explosion in their season-opening loss to La Salle two days ago, Faith Nisperos saw her 16-point outing go down the drain as the new-look Blue Eagles continue to find their form.

Vanie Gandler backstopped Nisperos with 9 points. – Rappler.com