Ricci Rivero gets ‘yes’ from Andrea Brillantes after helping UP to sixth win

YOUNG LOVE. UP star Ricci Rivero and teen actress Andrea Brillantes are now a couple.

Ricci Rivero was a winner on Saturday night in more ways than one after actress Andrea Brilliantes agrees to be his girlfriend after UP's win over FEU

MANILA, Philippines – Ricci Rivero was a winner on Saturday, April 9, in more ways than one.

After helping the UP Fighting Maroons to a nail-biting 83-76 win over the FEU Tamaraws, the 23-year-old team veteran kept fans’ hearts throbbing way after the buzzer at the Mall of Asia Arena after taking the venue mic, and asking the 19-year-old actress to be his girlfriend.

Brillantes, who was at the stands with two t-shirts behind her with the words “YES” and “NO,” eagerly grabbed the “YES” shirt, marking the start of their relationship.

According to entertainment outlets, Rivero got linked to Brillantes after the latter was seen on TikTok wearing the former’s jersey.

Other users connected the dots, showing comments of the two on each other’s Instagram pages, and other notable events that hinted at their blossoming romance.

Here is the full proposal, as filmed by nowheretogobutUP:

All these post-game events were made sweeter thanks to Zavier Lucero helping UP end the game on a winning note with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Rivero, meanwhile, made up for a scoreless first half with 10 second-half points en route to the win, and eventually, his big Brilliantes moment to cap off the night.

GOT TWO WINS TODAY! #UPFight || 🥰TAKEN✅ — Ricci Rivero (@_ricciiirivero) April 9, 2022

– Rappler.com