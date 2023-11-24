‘Underdog’ Ateneo looking to pull off surprise vs top seed UP in UAAP Final Four

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TACTICIAN. Head coach Tab Baldwin of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

Ateneo wanders in uncharted territory as the Blue Eagles deal with a twice-to-win disadvantage in the Final Four for the first time under head coach Tab Baldwin

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin has embraced the Blue Eagles’ underdog status as they look to pull off a surprise or two against the fancied UP Fighting Maroons.

The No. 4 seed Blue Eagles face a twice-to-win disadvantage against the No. 1 Maroons in their Final Four clash in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, November 25.

“We’re definitely the underdog and I’m putting the Blue Eagle flag directly in the underdog role,” said Baldwin.

Ateneo wanders in uncharted territory as it deals with a lose-once handicap in the Final Four for the first time under the tutelage of Baldwin.

Since the American-Kiwi mentor took over the Blue Eagles program in 2016, Ateneo secured six straight top-two finishes in the eliminations and clinched the top seed five consecutive times – winning four titles along the way.

This time, though, the Blue Eagles needed to see off the Adamson Soaring Falcons in a playoff to nail the last Final Four berth.

And it is only bound to get tougher for Ateneo as it battles a determined UP side seeking payback after the Maroons ceded the UAAP crown to the Blue Eagles last season.

“We know we’re going up against a real top team and we’re going to have to see if we can pull some rabbits out of the hats,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin also knows UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde and his wards are all about business.

“UP won’t take us lightly. They’re too professional. They’re too intelligent and Gold is a very clever guy,” said Baldwin.

“And he’s got the most professional group of guards that you’d ever hope to have in a roster. They’ll be ready to play. But our guys will come out with a lot of heart.”

In the other Final Four bracket, No. 2 seed La Salle Green Archers tangle with No. 3 NU Bulldogs. (SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 86 basketball) – Rappler.com