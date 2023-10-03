SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 86 basketball

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Brace for another action-packed UAAP basketball season as several teams look poised to challenge the favorites in Season 86

MANILA, Philippines – Back in full swing, UAAP men’s basketball parades not only the usual favorites but also several rising contenders in Season 86.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles gun for back-to-back titles, but the UP Fighting Maroons aim to reclaim the crown, as the surprising NU Bulldogs and Adamson Falcons also vie to challenge the top seeds.

After missing the Final Four bus last season, traditional favorites La Salle Green Archers and FEU Tamaraws plan to climb back to the top.

The UE Red Warriors and UST Growling Tigers, likewise, look to challenge the contenders with beefed-up crews.

Here’s the men’s basketball first round schedule:

In women’s basketball, the NU Lady Bulldogs target to dominate the field yet again in their bid for an eighth straight championship.

Here’s the first round schedule of women’s play:

Note: The October 4 and October 11 games will be played at the Adamson gym.

– Rappler.com