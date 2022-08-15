UAAP
UAAP Volleyball

UP taps Shaq delos Santos to coach women’s volleyball team

Delfin Dioquino
PODIUM FINISH. Shaq delos Santos is coming off a bronze finish in the PVL Invitational Conference with the Cignal HD Spikers.

PVL Images

Shaq delos Santos joins a UP women's volleyball squad that last reached the UAAP Final Four six years ago

MANILA, Philippines – Shaq delos Santos will once again call the shots in the UAAP as the new coach of the UP Fighting Maroons.

The UP women’s volleyball team on Monday, August 15, formally welcomed Delos Santos to the squad as he replaces Kenyan tactician Godfrey Okumu.

Okumu stepped down from his post in July after failing to steer the Fighting Maroons to the Final Four in Season 84, where they finished sixth with a 5-9 record.

UP last reached the Final Four in 2016.

“We believe in you coach and can’t wait to see what you have in store for the team,” read the team’s post on Facebook.

The announcement came just a day after Delos Santos guided the Cignal HD Spikers to the bronze medal in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

A former national team mentor, Delos Santos last coached in the UAAP for the FEU Lady Tamaraws in 2017. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
