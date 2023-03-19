[WATCH] ‘Measuring maleness and femaleness’: Defending Adamson’s Trisha Tubu

Trisha Tubu may not be the stereotype 'volleybelle,' but what’s being girly, anyway?

Trisha Tubu is going through a lot in her young sports career.

She’s a super rookie delivering all the goods for the Adamson University women’s volleyball team in the UAAP, yet some people chose to zero in on her looks.

Tubu may not be the stereotype “volleybelle,” but what’s being girly, anyway?

In a New York Times column by Jennifer Finney Boylan in 2008, she says some sports competitions “measure maleness and femaleness by the wrong yardsticks, and in the process ruin the lives of the innocent.”

Hopefully, it doesn’t happen to Tubu. – Rappler.com