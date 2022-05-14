NU arrests UST fightback, stays unbeaten; Adamson up

UNSCATHED. Mhicaela Belen (left) and the NU Lady Bulldogs get one up over the UST Tigresses.

The young NU squad stays unbeaten in five games after repulsing a feisty UST side, while Adamson extends its winning streak

MANILA, Philippines – National University zoomed to its fifth consecutive win in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament after dispatching University of Santo Tomas in four sets, 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15, Saturday afternoon, May 14, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Alyssa Solomon topscored with 17, while Mhicaela Belen put on an all-around showing of 16 points, 11 digs, and 11 excellent receptions for the Lady Bulldogs, who solidified their hold of the top spot with a perfect 5-0 record.

Already a set away from a sweep, the Lady Bulldogs figured in a rocky third set which saw them commit 17 errors. This gave UST the opportunity to send the game to a fourth set, 25-21.

But the young NU squad responded in a big way, erecting a 16-9 advantage that stretched to 23-19 off a kill from Belen. A Solomon hit and an attack error from UST’s Ysa Jimenez sealed the win.

“Di namin iniisip kung sino kalaban namin, kailangan i-respeto namin yung bawat kalaban namin,” said NU coach Karl Dimaculangan as his squad keeps the solo lead.

(We don’t think about our opponents, we need to respect each one.)

Eya Laure, who was coming off back-to-back 28-point performances, scored 18 points to go along with 13 excellent digs and 8 excellent receptions for the Tigresses, who dropped to a 3-2 slate.

Adamson sustains streak

Earlier, Adamson bucked a slow start before whipping Far Eastern University, taking a 22-25, 25-9, 25-18, 25-18 triumph for its third straight win.

Lucille Almonte led the way with 17 points for the Lady Falcons, who lost their first two games before riding a streak that put them up to 3-2.

Kate Santiago, who only played in three sets, came up with 14 points.

“Talagang naramdaman namin na gusto rin talagang manalo ng FEU so very aggressive sila,” said Adamson coach Lerma Giron.

“Ang sinabi ko lang sa [players ko], ‘pag hindi natin pinantayan o hinigitan yung aggressiveness ng kabila, talagang ‘di kami mananalo.”

(We really felt FEU wanted to win, so they were very aggressive. So I told the players if we don’t match or surpass their aggressiveness, we wouldn’t win.)

Nikka Medina paced the Lady Tamaraws, who dropped to 1-4 in the standings, with 13 points and 8 excellent digs.

Chen Tagaod, FEU’s top performer in the past games, was held down to just 5 points. – Rappler.com