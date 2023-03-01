UST bounces back, sweeps FEU after 2nd-set comeback

HELP IS HERE. The UST Golden Tigresses huddle at the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Tigresses broke through in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament with a 25-16, 28-26, 25-21 sweep of the FEU Lady Tamaraws at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, March 1.

Eya Laure once again led her team with 17 points off 14 attacks, 2 blocks, and 1 ace. However, she had plenty of help this time around as Jonna Perdido tallied 12 points off the bench, while Renee Peñafiel scored 10 in just two sets played.

FEU looked headed for an extended game after losing the opening set in a rout as it led the second, 21-17, and reached set point, 24-23, off a UST net touch. However, the Tigresses were determined to not waste their momentum from the first frame and stole set point away, 26-25, off a Chen Tagaod error.

Alyzza Devosora tied the set once more, 26-all, before a Peñafiel spike and Cassy Carballo block on Devosora completed UST’s comeback for good.

Although FEU stayed competitive in the third set and only trailed by one, 13-14, midway through the frame, UST fired off a small 5-2 run capped by a Laure backrow kill to mount a 19-15 separation, which the Tigresses never relinquished from that point.

The Lady Tamaraws only got within two, 21-23, before a Perdido off-the-block hit and an anticlimactic Devosora net touch ended the game for good.

“Well, we’re happy because we’re back on track. That’s the only thing we want,” said UST head coach Kungfu Reyes in Filipino. “We were able to bounce back and hopefully, more wins follow.”

“We were able to polish our errors from last game [against NU], especially in the endgame.”

Devosora paced the loss with 14 points, while Jovy Fernandez scored 13 off 8 attacks, 3 aces, and 2 blocks.

UST rolls ahead to a blockbuster match against the long-undefeated champion NU Lady Bulldogs on Saturday, March 4, 2pm, while FEU faces the dangerous Adamson Lady Falcons at 2 pm. – Rappler.com