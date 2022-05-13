LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games – May 13, 2022

Olympic gymnast Carlos Yulo headlines the Philippines' quest for more medals in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ quest for more medals in the Southeast Asian Games goes full blast on Friday, May 13, after Vietnam formally opened the regional showpiece.

Olympian Carlos Yulo has his eyes set on another SEA Games performance to remember when he sees action in the men’s artistic gymnastics.

The Philippines’ most bemedaled athlete in the 2019 SEA Games, Yulo will compete in the men’s individual all-around qualifying round and men’s team all-around final on Friday.

He is expected to contend for podium finishes – and even deliver at least four golds, according to gymnastics chief Cynthia Carrion-Norton – after pocketing two golds and five silvers in the previous SEA Games.

Also set to start their respective campaigns are the Philippines’ 3×3 basketball, women’s volleyball, tennis fencing, wushu, and esports teams, to name a few.

The Philippines will defend its double gold in 3×3 basketball and will try to secure its first podium finish in women’s volleyball since 2005.

Six more medals will be added to the Philippines’ haul as Jean Claude Saclag, Gina Iniong Aras, Renalyn Dacquel, Gretel De Paz, Zeph Ngaya, and Claudine Veloso vie for kickboxing golds in their respective classes.

The Philippines currently sits at fourth place in the medal table with 1 gold, 5 silvers, and 5 bronzes.

