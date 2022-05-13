Sports
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables

Total Election Results Processed

As of May 12, 2022 9:34 PM

98.35%

Source: COMELEC Transparency Server

Votes are in

See the results

View results here
SEA Games

LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games – May 13, 2022

Delfin Dioquino
LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games – May 13, 2022
Olympic gymnast Carlos Yulo headlines the Philippines' quest for more medals in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ quest for more medals in the Southeast Asian Games goes full blast on Friday, May 13, after Vietnam formally opened the regional showpiece.

Olympian Carlos Yulo has his eyes set on another SEA Games performance to remember when he sees action in the men’s artistic gymnastics.

The Philippines’ most bemedaled athlete in the 2019 SEA Games, Yulo will compete in the men’s individual all-around qualifying round and men’s team all-around final on Friday.

He is expected to contend for podium finishes – and even deliver at least four golds, according to gymnastics chief Cynthia Carrion-Norton – after pocketing two golds and five silvers in the previous SEA Games.

Also set to start their respective campaigns are the Philippines’ 3×3 basketball, women’s volleyball, tennis fencing, wushu, and esports teams, to name a few.

(LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games women’s volleyball – Philippines vs Malaysia)

The Philippines will defend its double gold in 3×3 basketball and will try to secure its first podium finish in women’s volleyball since 2005.

Six more medals will be added to the Philippines’ haul as Jean Claude Saclag, Gina Iniong Aras, Renalyn Dacquel, Gretel De Paz, Zeph Ngaya, and Claudine Veloso vie for kickboxing golds in their respective classes.

The Philippines currently sits at fourth place in the medal table with 1 gold, 5 silvers, and 5 bronzes.

(MEDAL TALLY: 31st SEA Games)

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

SEA Games

Filipino athletes

Philippine sports