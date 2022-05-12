Carlos Yulo to win at least 4 golds in SEA Games, predicts gymnastics chief

Gymnast Carlos Yulo looks to eclipse his stellar 2019 SEA Games performance, which saw him win two gold and five silver medals

MANILA, Philippines – Gymnastics star Carlos Yulo will win at least four gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

That is the fearless forecast of Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion-Norton as Yulo plunges to action in the men’s artistic gymnastics on Friday, May 13.

“I’m confident he will win at least a minimum of four gold medals,” Carrion-Norton said. “Everybody is afraid and watching Caloy in training here.”

Yulo impressed in the 2019 SEA Games as he emerged as the Philippines’ most bemedalled athlete, pocketing two golds and five silvers.

He bagged the all-around gold after topping the floor exercise and finishing second in the pommel horse, vault, rings, parallel bars, and horizontal bar.

But the 22-year-old downplayed the hype surrounding him, saying he will go up against “many good gymnasts.”

“I’m not thinking that I’m the best here,” Yulo said. “Last time, I was No. 1, but that is already a thing of the past.”

Yulo will compete with 12 other gymnasts in the men’s individual all-around qualifying round, including compatriots Jan Gwynn Timbang and Juancho Miguel Besana Eserio.

He will then team up with Timbang, Eserio, John Ivan Cruz, Justine Ace de Leon, and John Matthew Vergara in the men’s team all-around final later in the day. – Rappler.com