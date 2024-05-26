LIVE UPDATES: Alas Pilipinas vs Chinese Taipei, 2024 AVC Challenge Cup – May 26

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Red-hot Alas Pilipinas, now guaranteed a maiden AVC Challenge Cup semifinal appearance, aims for a top-seeded finish with one last elimination-round assignment against young, winless Chinese Taipei

MANILA, Philippines – Amid a torrid start to the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup that merited a historic semifinal berth, red-hot Alas Pilipinas gifted itself the luxury of ever so slightly taking its foot off the gas in its next match against Chinese Taipei on Sunday, May 26.

Already assured of at least a top two finish in Pool A with a 3-0 record, the Philippines will nonetheless aim for an elimination-round sweep in its fourth straight game day at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum against the winless Taiwanese – a collection of prospects all aged 19 and under.

After head coach Jorge Souza de Brito unleashed the likes of Vanie Gandler, Faith Nisperos, and Cherry Nunag in Alas’ semis-clinching blowout of Iran, expect the host nation to further empty its ever-ready bench and grant its top stars precious recovery time in the exhausting weeklong tournament.

The likes of Julia Coronel, Arah Panique, Dell Palomata, and Jen Nierva may likely have longer leashes against their teenage foes to show they can produce in the international arena when their numbers are called.

Will streaking Alas clean house in the pool phase or will Chinese Taipei blindside the tournament leaders on its way out?

First serve is at 7 pm. – Rappler.com