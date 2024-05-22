LIVE UPDATES: Alas Pilipinas vs Australia, 2024 AVC Challenge Cup – May 23

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The star-studded, yet hastily formed Alas Pilipinas looks to make a great first impression as its AVC Challenge Cup campaign kicks off against Australia

MANILA, Philippines – Although under a new name, the newly christened Alas Pilipinas women’s volleyball team is set to go through the same baptismal by fire as its 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup journey kicks off against Australia on Thursday, May 23, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The lowest-ranked team in the five-country Pool A, Alas is out to prove it is better than its record with a new, star-studded core featuring a healthy mix of veterans and MVP-caliber young guns.

Led by captain Jia de Guzman, PVL MVP Sisi Rondina, and multi-awarded libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig, the Philippines is also set to parade an exciting lineup of prospects like UAAP MVP Angel Canino, star spiker Eya Laure, and former La Salle blocker teammates Thea Gagate and Fifi Sharma.

The star power is there, but the chemistry is not quite so, as the team was formed mere days before the week-long tournament due to other club and school team commitments.

Can Alas ace its first assignment to set the tone or will Australia quickly send the Philippines down under the standings?

First serve is around 7 pm, depending on the finish of the other matches. – Rappler.com