Like a vet: Angel Canino shines in Alas Pilipinas debut, adapts to late position change

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Natural outside hitter Angel Canino, converted to opposite at the last minute, still proves her champion-level mettle in her first-ever Alas Pilipinas game against Australia

MANILA, Philippines – Former UAAP women’s volleyball MVP Angel Canino is no stranger to the bright lights, but even she may have surprised herself after an astounding Alas Pilipinas debut in the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup on Thursday, May 23.

Playing in front of 4,945 fans at the 6,000-seater Rizal Memorial Coliseum, the La Salle superstar brushed off a last-minute position change from her natural outside hitter spot to opposite and shone with a game-high 17-point outing against Australia.

After Alas bucked a first-set loss and walloped the Volleyroos, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21, it can be quite easy to forget that this is Canino’s first-ever game at the seniors level, but the 20-year old sensation made sure that she just stuck to what she knew and to not be overwhelmed by the moment.

“I think I’m not the big reason why we won,” she said in Filipino. “The big reason why we won is due to teamwork. Given that we were short on time, we were still able to make it work because of the coaches and ate Jia [de Guzman].”

“It’s great because we all just followed her and the coaches and that’s why our [jelling] was so fast.”

Apart from Canino, De Guzman unlocked the full power of all her spikers as Eya Laure also scored 17, while former PVL MVP Sisi Rondina added 16.

Philippine team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito, who called for Canino’s bold shift to opposite due to a lack of natural hitters at that spot, was not the least bit surprised that his prized ward answered the call.

“She delivered very well. I know her background in the last few years, she was open, but there’s something I saw in her,” said the outgoing mentor, who is expected to step down after the tournament. “We definitely don’t have more opposites, so we have to use her as opposite. She played very well.”

Despite the lack of preparation and natural players at a vital position, Alas still had an ace up its sleeve and the gamble paid off handsomely.

While the secret is now out against undefeated India on Friday, May 24, Canino has proven time and again that a champion like her can battle through any adversity. – Rappler.com