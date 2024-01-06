Choco Mucho captain De Leon transfers to Creamline, replaces Akari-bound Domingo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHANGE. Bea de Leon in action for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the Premier Volleyball League.

Former Choco Mucho star Bea de Leon changes club teams for the first time in her young career, with the mighty Creamline Cool Smashers set to hand out a fresh start

MANILA, Philippines – The rich get richer in the PVL as Creamline continued its stunning off-season coup with the signing of former Choco Mucho captain Bea de Leon on Saturday, January 6, just a few hours after snagging veteran libero Denden Lazaro-Revilla.

A former Ateneo star and champion like her new captain Alyssa Valdez, the Choco Mucho pioneer De Leon is expected to slot right into the vacant middle blocker spot left by the departing Celine Domingo, who announced her intention to sign with the rising Akari Chargers also on Saturday.

Like Revilla, De Leon received minimal playing time in Choco Mucho’s franchise-best runner-up finish in the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference as head coach Dante Alinsunurin elected to play eventual Best Libero Thang Ponce and middle blocker Cherry Nunag in their respective positions.

Both Revilla and De Leon, however, will likely get ample opportunities to shine and get back to top form in Creamline tactician Sherwin Meneses’ rotation.

The Cool Smashers are fresh off a successful title defense in the aforementioned tournament against none other than their Flying Titans sister squad and are once again expected to be the team to beat in the 2024 First All-Filipino Conference. – Rappler.com