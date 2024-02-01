Creamline stars say PSA citations proof of unseen sacrifices, hard work

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The who’s who of Philippine sports were out and about at the annual Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) awards night last Monday, January 31, as their historic exploits were deservedly honored while also dressed in their best.

In a jam-packed room filled with sporting legends, champions, and gold medalists, representatives of PVL dynasty Creamline Cool Smashers still stood out, carrying grace and poise befitting athletes of their stature and own achievements.

Three-time PVL MVP Tots Carlos headlined the night’s group as she received her first career Ms. Volleyball major citation from the 75-year-old PSA, while Creamline as a whole was honored with a special citation for successfully defending their All-Filipino Conference championship twice in the same calendar year.

Jema Galanza, herself a one-time PVL MVP, said that all these awards were solid proof that the work they do behind the scenes to get to where they are was all worth it.

“These awards just show just how much we really tire ourselves out and give effort to our team, and we’re happy that the Creamline Cool Smashers and every single one of our players are being recognized,” she said in Filipino.

Carlos, who also recently received her first career Finals MVP in the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference, meanwhile remained grounded as ever despite a fast-growing personal award collection.

“Just like what I always say, I’m just always grateful for all the recognition received by the team, myself, and the other players,” she said in Filipino. “I’m just so happy to play by their side, with champion players and a champion team.”

“I never forget to say that I wouldn’t be where I am without my teammates and all the people who make up the team. I’m just grateful to Creamline, the entire volleyball community, the fans, and the management who always support us.”

Also in attendance were breakout star setter Kyle Negrito, veteran bench spark plug Michele Gumabao, and three-time PVL MVP Alyssa Valdez, who enjoyed a four-peat run as PSA Ms. Volleyball from 2013 to 2016.

Ever the humble superstar, Valdez deflected all attention on her to Carlos and all other athletes who were with them that night, and also found time to call for lasting support across all Philippine sports.

“We hope we can all invest also in programs and long-term plans for each and every sport we have, especially those where we compete in international tournaments,” she added.

Other top athletes honored in the prestigious event were world No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena as Athlete of the Year, FIFA Women’s World Cup scorer Sarina Bolden as Ms. Football, seven-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo as Mr. Basketball, and Asian Games gold medalists Gilas Pilipinas with the President’s Award. – Rappler.com