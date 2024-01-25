Gorayeb vows no bottom finish in PVL return with debuting Capital1

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW SQUAD. Capital1 coach Roger Gorayeb (left) faces the media together with team owners Milka (center) and Mandy Romero in an introductory press conference.

Champion volleyball coach Roger Gorayeb returns to mentor new squad Capital1 Power Spikers after a three-year hiatus in the PVL

MANILA, Philippines – Coach Roger Gorayeb returns to pro volleyball action with Capital1 Power Spikers, quickly setting modest but competitive goals for the newest team in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

“I’m saying it now, I don’t want our team to end up in the bottom, even if we only have three weeks left before the competition,” Gorayeb said in Filipino during the team’s introductory press conference at Milky Way Café in Makati City on Thursday, January 25.

The PVL All-Filipino Conference kicks off on February 20 at the Araneta Coliseum, with Capital1 taking over the slot left by F2 Logistics, which surprisingly disbanded last December.

Heather Guino-o, Rovie Instrella, Jannine Navarro, Aiko Urdas, and Jorelle Singh are among the 23 pool of players Gorayeb tapped due to their experience.

Gorayeb last mentored the PLDT High Speed Hitters inside the Ilocos PVL bubble in 2021.

The champion coach said he only recently decided to return to the pro circuit after a three-year hiatus, accepting the offer after a strong pitch from team owners and sisters Milka and Mandy Romero.

The two are daughters of sports patron Mikee Romero, the 1Pacman Representative who owns the NorthPort Batang Pier in the PBA, and previously Harbour Centre in the defunct Philippine Basketball League. He’s also among the managers of the La Salle Green Archers and the Philippine men’s basketball team.

“As you know, my reputation is I’m strict in practice,” said Gorayeb in Filipino.

“I don’t want to dampen the enthusiasm of the owners, and I told them, ‘Di tayo magpapatalo ha (We won’t back down)!’ By all means… I told them, ‘Papatayin ko mga player na ‘to! May pampa-ospital pa naman kami (We’ll tire out our players, we’ll all be taking care of them anyway),” he added in jest.

The Romeros said the goal is also to inspire more young volleyball players.

“What we want to promise is to put on a good show,” said Capital1 team owner Milka Romero.

“Hopefully, we’ll also be able to get our fans. We want them to enjoy this game, to inspire future volleyball players, women in sports.”

