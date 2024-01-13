Farm Fresh overhauls roster, signs Jolina dela Cruz, Caitlin Viray, 7 others

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FRESH FACES. Former F2 open spiker Jolina dela Cruz and Choco Mucho opposite hitter Caitlin Viray in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference

In a huge nine-player coup, Farm Fresh snags former F2 star rookie Jolina dela Cruz and ex-Choco Mucho hitter Caitlin Viray – the last high-profile signings of a frenzied 2024 PVL free agency war

MANILA, Philippines – Farm Fresh finally made noise in the star-studded 2024 PVL free agent frenzy, signing former F2 star rookie Jolina dela Cruz and former Choco Mucho opposite hitter Caitlin Viray amid a massive nine-player coup to replenish its roster on Saturday, January 13.

Joining the talented duo is a healthy mix of veterans like middle blocker Elaine Kasilag and setter Anj Legacion, and intriguing prospect hitters like Ypril Tapia and Janel Delerio.

Completing the Foxies’ new signings are middle blocker Jaycel delos Reyes, libero Julia Angeles, and winger Chinnie Arroyo.

The nine new players, particularly Dela Cruz and Viray, are set to boost a promising young core led by super scorer Trisha Tubu, captain setter Louie Romero, powerful hitter Kate Santiago, and fast-rising blocker Pia Ildefonso.

Farm Fresh – backed by new PVL team Strong Group Athletics – found plenty of room to sign nearly an entire team’s worth of players as most of its roster was made up of College of St. Benilde prospects, who must now focus on the upcoming NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Foxies are looking to improve on a lackluster 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference campaign, where they finished 10th out of 12 teams with a 2-9 record. – Rappler.com