Majoy Baron ready to step up for PLDT as Mika Reyes sits out PVL All-Filipino

Majoy Baron hopes to provide an immediate impact for PLDT as she joins the High Speed Hitters along with F2 Logistics teammates Kim Kianna Dy and Kim Fajardo

MANILA, Philippines – Already aware of filling up the middle blocker spot in lieu of the injured Mika Reyes, PLDT’s newest acquisition Majoy Baron is more than ready to take up the mantle.

“I’ll be filling a big role since that’s one of the reasons why I signed with PLDT because ate Mika was about to take up surgery,” Baron told Rappler during the PVL’s media day in Mandaluyong on Monday, February 12.

“I have a bigger role to fill in and I’m ready for whatever job or task coach is given to me because I trust the system and the management,” she added.

Baron, along with former F2 Logistics teammates Kim Dy and Kim Fajardo, signed with the High Speed Hitters last January after the disbandment of the Cargo Movers.

Reyes underwent surgery in May after doctors discovered a cyst on her right shoulder.

PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort said Reyes aggravated it during the Second All-Filipino Conference last season and went under the knife again in January as she is expected to be out at least through the All-Filipino Conference this year.

The High Speed Hitters’ frontline is more than capable to augment Baron’s presence, as she will be flanked by Jessey de Leon and Rachel Austero.

“Majoy coming in was a good fit, so at least we got a capable, if not a better replacement,” said Ricafort.

Once Reyes returns, the F2 troika will be throwing it back to their La Salle Lady Spikers days of mentorship and healthy competition – as well as chemistry building.

“I’m sure [Reyes] will give her best and I’ll give mine since we are not greedy when it comes to giving pieces of advice, and ever since college, she was the one to taught me… I’m excited to play with her again,” said Baron. – Rappler.com