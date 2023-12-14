PH women’s volley head coach Jorge de Brito resigns from Akari post

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW ENDEAVORS. Akari head coach Jorge Souza de Brito instructs his players in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference

Current Philippine women's volleyball head coach Jorge Souza de Brito relinquishes one of his posts, leaving the PVL's Akari Chargers after their best conference yet in their short history

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine women’s volleyball head coach Jorge Souza de Brito is stepping down as chief shot-caller of the PVL’s Akari Chargers, the team announced on Thursday, December 14.

The resignation will take effect on Friday, December 15, ending the Brazilian mentor’s four-conference stay with the upstart franchise.

“Akari management has accepted the resignation of Coach Jorge and [we] offer our sincerest appreciation and thank him for his time and service for the four conferences he has served as head tactician of this young promising team,” the statement read.

“We wish Coach Jorge the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

As inaugural head coach of Akari, which joined the PVL in the 2022 Reinforced Conference, De Brito made middling progress with the young Chargers squad, albeit expected of a budding franchise.

In four conferences, the Chargers tallied an 11-21 record, placing no higher than seventh in each tournament.

Five of those wins, however, came in the ongoing 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference, where Akari showed promise with a 3-1 start before settling at a franchise-high seventh place and a 5-6 slate.

Moving forward, the franchise hinted at more changes or additions coming in the 2024 season, as it hinted at “more announcements” regarding its “new direction.”

De Brito leaves behind an Akari core with standout weapons to compete like Faith Nisperos, Fifi Sharma, Erika Raagas, and veteran presence Dindin Santiago-Manabat. – Rappler.com