Queens of the sands: PVL MVP Sisi Rondina praises Brooke Van Sickle after 5-set war

Beach volleyball standouts-turned-indoor court stars Sisi Rondina and Brooke Van Sickle go toe-to-toe in the first of likely many must-see clashes between PVL contenders Choco Mucho and Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines – In the first of likely many high-level battles in the PVL, reigning MVP Sisi Rondina edged fellow beach volleyball standout Brooke Van Sickle in an all-around display of skills as Choco Mucho survived fellow title contender Petro Gazz in five grueling sets on Tuesday, February 27.

Rondina, now back dominating the indoor courts after years of lifting the Philippine beach volleyball team, did not hold back in commending her Fil-Am counterpart after the Flying Titans squeezed out a 24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13 decision against the feisty Angels.

“She’s incredible. The experience is really there,” said Rondina of Van Sickle, the newly crowned Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League MVP who also played indoor and outdoor volleyball in the US-NCAA.

Masters at both variants of the game, Rondina and Van Sickle shone as their respective teams’ anchors on both ends of the floor, with the former tallying 24 points and 22 excellent receptions, while the latter scattered 18 points, 22 excellent digs, and 15 excellent receptions.

“When the match started, I said she was really strong. Even our [zone] four spot were getting hits from her,” said Rondina. “So I challenged myself, because Brooke is taller. I leaned into what I knew and what I did best.”

“I showed them that even small ones like me can still show what we got,” continued the 5-foot-6 high-flyer. “We all worked within Coach Dante’s [Alinsunurin] system. I think the team’s focused mindset also helped me score well and contribute to the win.”

While Rondina’s Choco Mucho eventually had the last laugh, Van Sickle’s Petro Gazz could have also easily taken over had the breaks of the game fallen their way.

Never one to get lost on a winning high, Rondina now shifts her focus on what she and the team could do better moving forward, as foes fill out increasingly more detailed scouting reports with each passing win.

“I told my teammates to charge the win to experience,” she continued. “Our character was tested for a reason. Maybe it was a wake-up call of some sort. We accept that reality and know that we will learn more ahead of our next games.”

PVL fans have certainly not seen the last of Rondina and Van Sickle trading blows, digs, and dives, and each succeeding clash definitely must not be missed. – Rappler.com