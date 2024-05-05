Controversial PVL referee in Petro Gazz-Creamline game takes leave of absence

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘Bottomline, the referee should have exhausted all possible means to eliminate any doubts of his call’

MANILA, Philippines – Volleyball referee Bobby Celso will no longer officiate a game for the rest of the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference after a lapse in judgment during the Petro Gazz-Creamline semifinal game on Thursday, May 2.

A league source with direct knowledge of the situation told Rappler that Celso “should have exhausted all possible means” during a controversial play late in the third set where the spike of Creamline’s Alyssa Valdez over the block of Petro Gazz’s Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and MJ Phillips was initially ruled out, then later reversed.

Petro Gazz wound up losing the set, and eventually the match, in a tight four-setter, 27-25, 23-25, 27-25, 26-24.

“Bottomline, the referee should have exhausted all possible means to eliminate any doubts of his call,” the league source said.

“As a consequence, Mr. Celso will take a leave until the end of the conference.”

In a memo to the teams, the PVL said it will take action to resolve the issue.

“We will take this time to conduct further evaluation and determine appropriate steps moving forward,” the memo said.

“Maintaining the integrity of our matches and ensuring a positive experience for all the participants is paramount to us. Therefore, we take actions such as this seriously to address concerns and uphold the standards of our organization.”

Petro Gazz had called on the PVL to address the officiating lapses in a statement on Friday, May 3, where the team also said the referee could have “easily remedied” the controversy during the match.

But in the same statement, Petro Gazz said it’s putting the incident behind as the Angels battle undefeated Choco Mucho on Sunday, May 5, at the Araneta Coliseum. Creamline takes on Chery Tiggo in the other match of the round-robin semifinals.

The top two teams at the end of the Final Four will advance to the best-of-three championship series, while the bottom two will be relegated to the bronze-medal match. – Rappler.com