Sister act sequel: Choco Mucho, Creamline fight for PVL crown anew

ALL OUT. Sisi Rondina and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans celebrate a play in the PVL semifinals.

Sisi Rondina and Choco Mucho pull off a sweep of the round-robin semifinals to set up a PVL championship rematch with sister team Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a sister act sequel in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) as Creamline and Choco Mucho forge a championship rematch in the 2024 All-Filipino Conference Finals starting Thursday, May 9.

The Flying Titans punched their way to the title round after sweeping the round-robin semifinals with a 3-0 record, capping it with a 23-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-20 conquest of the Petro Gazz Angels in the doubleheader nightcap on Sunday, May 5, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Sisi Rondina paved Choco Mucho’s finals path by dropping 32 points built on 30 attacks, a block, and an ace, while Isa Molde added 18 of her own.

Defending champion Creamline claimed the first title berth earlier after finishing with a 2-1 record in front of a crowd of over 17,000.

“I was so happy for my players, the coaches, and management since we went here to win… our goal is to win the championship,” Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin said as the Flying Titans and the Cool Smashers dispute the crown for the second straight conference.

“We needed to get into the finals again, whatever adjustment we made, we would do it again,” he added.

Brooke Van Sickle connected on 21 points for the Angels (1-2), who were relegated to a bronze-medal tussle against Chery Tiggo (0-3).

Creamline rolled to a 15-0 sweep of the PVL All-Filipino Conference last December, capping it with a five-set conquest of Choco Mucho in Game 2 of the finals.

But Choco Mucho showed how much it had grown since, even stunning Creamline in the semifinals last week to snap a 12-game losing streak spanning five years to its sister squad. – Rappler.com