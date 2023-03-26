Petro Gazz solves Creamline puzzle, nears PVL All-Filipino crown

POISE. Petro Gazz star Jonah Sabete rises for a hit against the Creamline blockers.

Petro Gazz outlasts Creamline in four grueling sets to take Game 1 and inch closer to dethroning the PVL All-Filipino Conference queens

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels drew first blood and took Game 1 of the best-of-three 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference finals series against the Creamline Cool Smashers, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 26-24, on Sunday, March 26, at the packed Mall of Asia Arena.

Jonah Sabete fired 18 points built on 16 attacks and 2 blocks for the Angels, who finally ended a four-year skid against the reigning All-Filipino champions.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas added 15 points and Grethcel Soltones also contributed 14 to help Petro Gazz solve the Creamline puzzle.

Petro Gazz had lost 14 straight games versus Creamline dating back to Game 3 of the 2019 PVL Reinforced Conference finals, which the Angels won.

The showdown proved to be a thriller all the way, and even late in the fourth set, Petro Gazz surrendered a 24-21 advantage and let Creamline tie the contest at 24-all, following back-to-back kills from Jema Galanza.

MJ Phillips drilled a quick hit to make it 25-24, and during play, Petro Gazz head coach Oliver Almadro immediately pressed the buzzer to make an in-play challenge for an uncalled net touch by Jia de Guzman.

Following a quick review, the system determined that the Creamline setter indeed grazed her right arm in the net, effectively ending the contest in favor of Petro Gazz.

“I called it right away, that’s a challenge,” said Angels tactician Oliver Almadro.

“No matter what it was, nothing was to be lost and I trusted the Lord that it was really a net [touch], and indeed it was,” he added.

Petro Gazz took a commanding 2-1 set advantage in similar fashion, when Tots Carlos’ side was determined to have touched the net via video review.

The Angels broke a 20-all tie by scoring 3 straight points to go ahead, 23-20, before a Creamline spurt capped by Michele Gumabao’s down-the-line hit trimmed the lead to one, 24-23.

In Set 2, the Cool Smashers rallied to tie the game at one set apiece, overcoming a 23-22 deficit stemming from an off-the-block kill by Sabete.

Galanza then nailed a cross-court attack to knot the game at 23-all-before Gumabao gave the 24-23 advantage with a block over Soltones.

Remy Palma and Soltones then committed back-to-back errors to help earn Creamline its lone won set.

Gumabao and Galanza combined for 36 markers, while Carlos poured in 17.

Earlier, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers moved on the cusp of a third-place finish after a 20-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17 victory against the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

Skipper Aby Maraño starred for the Cargo Movers, dropping 19 points built on 14 attacks and 5 blocks, while Kim Kianna Dy added a game-high 20 markers.

The team, admittedly, was rejuvenated by the surprise appearance of former head coach Ramil de Jesus, who watched from the sidelines.

“I think it served as a big inspiration, because we dedicated the win to him,” said Maraño.

“We are always reminded by coach Reg (Diego), so we got to do our roles very well,” she added.

“Coach Ramil was also actually giving us, like, tips, when we’re outside the court, on what we’re supposed to do… he’s just really a big inspiration for all of us, the players, the coaches,” shared Dy.

Jules Samonte’s 14 markers led the High Speed Hitters, while Dell Palomata and Jovie Prado chipped in 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Game 2 of both series will be on Tuesday, March 28, at the same venue. – Rappler.com